Americans keep hearing bold claims about wind and solar power. Advocates say wind and solar are growing more affordable, and are cheaper than natural gas or coal. But much of that advantage comes from significant taxpayer support. Without subsidies, a different picture emerges.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) — which regulates the sale of electricity in the United States — recently addressed the way wind and solar are impacting America’s power sector. It expanded something called the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR). And it did so in the largest electricity market in the nation — PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million customers in 13 states, including Illinois.

FERC’s decision tells us a lot about the state of electricity in the United States. The agency acted because it believes the same subsidies that once helped to launch the wind and solar boom are now impacting the nation’s electricity markets.

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia follow “renewable portfolio standards” that mandate a certain percentage of their electricity must come from renewable sources. These requirements mean taxpayer money is used to reduce the cost of electricity from wind and solar systems. While these subsidies were once marginal, they’ve now snowballed — and have pushed large, baseload power plants out of the marketplace. Key coal plants, for example, have been going out of business in the face of artificially low wind and solar prices. Some cheer this, but it’s now driving a potential grid reliability problem.

There are competing considerations. Wind and solar generate electricity under ideal weather conditions. And natural gas power plants depend on continuous delivery of natural gas across thousands of miles of pipelines. Coal plants can store months of fuel on site, and generate electricity 24/7.

Losing reliable baseload power plants means eliminating a balanced mix of on-demand fuel sources. When natural gas prices rise, for example, utilities ramp up coal generation to reduce the financial pressure on consumers. But as America’s coal fleet disappears, that option is disappearing, too.

Critics of FERC’s decision see it as a roadblock to wind and solar, or an obstacle to emissions reductions. But the taxpayer dollars spent on renewable subsidies have hardly produced promising results. That’s because, even with falling coal generation, U.S. carbon emissions increased in 2018. And global emissions grew even faster.

Making renewable energy cheap is the path forward, not more market manipulation and subsidies. Enabling less reliable and more expensive power isn't progress.

Matthew Kandrach is the president of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy.