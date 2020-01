It looks like Bartonville is low on money. We get a inch of snow and they put a parking ban in effect. Why not enforce burning after dark 12 months out of the year? Better thought, why not enforce no parking in a fire lane? I guess as long as you are sitting in your car while a snow ban parking is in effect, you can do the same in a fire lane. It would be hard to make a fine stick.

Charles Emig, Bartonville