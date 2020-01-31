In discussing the on-going impeachment trial of President Trump with my fellow Republicans and in listening to arguments of the president’s defense team to the U.S. Senate, one question repeatedly comes to the forefront: if proven to be true, do President Trump’s actions of withholding security funding to the Ukraine in exchange for an announcement of investigations into the president’s political rivals amount to offenses worthy of impeachment?

The question is not, as some have claimed, a novel one without historical precedent. One needs to look no further than Illinois and its recent history with a past chief executive to determine the answer. The similarities between the impeachment cases against Gov. Rod Blagojevich and President Trump would show us the allegations with which President Trump is charged do in fact serve as impeachable offenses.

Consider: In 2008 the Illinois House of Representatives charged Gov. Blagojevich with “abuses of power” for, among other things, soliciting the sale of Barack Obama’s seat in the U.S. Senate to the highest bidder. Similarly, the impeachment charges pending against President Trump are repeatedly referred to as “abuse of power.”

More specifically, the governor was accused of preventing disbursement of public funds until the intended recipients of those funds granted him political favors. Recall that Gov. Blagojevich insisted on a $50,000 re-election campaign contribution from the CEO of Chicago’s Children’s Memorial Hospital before he would release $8 million of state health care funding committed to providing increased payments to pediatric specialists statewide. The governor also demanded a $100,000 campaign contribution from a racetrack in Arlington Heights before signing into law a gambling bill designed to divert casino proceeds to racing venues. Just as Blagojevich held public funds in abeyance until he was granted favors that would boost his chances of re-election to the state’s highest executive office, so too President Trump faces charges of preventing the distribution of $391 million of public funds allocated to military aid to the Ukraine until he was granted a political favor that would boost his chances of re-election to president.

Our Illinois Senate clearly understood that the governor’s actions amounted to impeachable offenses, as they voted unanimously (59-0) to remove Gov. Blagojevich from office for putting his political campaign objectives and personal interests ahead of our state’s business--not a single senator from either political party hesitated to cast a vote to turn the corrupt politician out of office.

Given that the president is similarly charged with putting his political campaign objectives and personal interests ahead of our national interest, we should conclude the impeachment charges pending against the president amount to impeachable offenses.

Kevin Miller is a lawyer in private practice in Peoria. He lives in Morton.