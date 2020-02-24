Next month, you will have to decide who will be the unopposed Republican candidate for auditor. I strongly endorse Brett Grimm for several reasons. Brett Grimm is a family man with the moral authority to be county auditor. Grimm has the integrity, foresight and interpersonal skills to get along with the county board, fellow county officers and others on Team Tazewell. I also know him to be a pragmatic and independent thinker. Brett will bring decorum, integrity and energy to an office that has been controversial and combative to the rest of our county government.

The current auditor, Shelly Hranka, styles herself as a watchdog. The people of Tazewell County deserve better than a watchdog who is filing lawsuits funded by taxpayer money. According to one judge that heard the case, “there is no economic governor for this.” Even if Hranka is not elected for a second term, it’s hard to imagine the impact of the bill for her lawsuits. The people of this county deserve a county officer, not a watchdog. A watchdog growls and barks at everyone. A county officer makes good decisions, does their duty, and has decorum. Also, a county officer can remain an independent thinker while still working with the rest of the county government in concert.

On March 17, I strongly encourage you to cast your vote for Brett Grimm for Tazewell County Auditor.

Brandon Hovey, Morton