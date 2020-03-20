My name is Kiryn Evans (previously Kristi Simmons of Burnside). I write a letter to the editor every year on the anniversary of the murder of my mother, Kathy Simmons. She died on March 26, 2003, at OSF in Peoria after a 25-plus year battle with domestic violence. She died at the hands of my biological father, Kevin Simmons. She was beaten to death — her body showed over 30 bruises, a burn, a black eye and a liver that was almost lacerated into two pieces. My mother was a nurse at MDH in Macomb for 12 years prior to her murder; she won the Apple Award for nursing excellence months before her death.

I moved out at age 16, trying to escape the sexual, physical and emotional abuse from Kevin. I put myself through high school, college and grad school. I am a recovering alcoholic and drug abuser; I struggled with anorexia from junior high into my mid 20s. I believe I was taught to hate myself. I started mental health therapy when I was 19 and it sparked my journey of reconciliation and healing.

I was a nurse for 11 years and a sexual assault nurse examiner for two years prior to becoming a family nurse practitioner. I attribute my success to my amazing therapists and the coping mechanism-anger. Anger fueled me to keep going when I wanted to kill myself. Anger motivated me to get through nursing and grad school. Anger has motivated me to never stop speaking out about my childhood, my mother's murder and the horrible atrocities so many women and children face in our society. I am active in the community as a speaker and educator; I have been involved with Take Back the Night at WIU, sexual assault presentations at SCC in Burlington, and domestic violence vigils. I have tried to move beyond being a victim of abuse to someone who has survived and who has thrived despite the circumstances. Public speaking and being a nurse practitioner have been healing for me along with being a mother to my daughter.

At the end of 2019, I was able to do something that I have been dreaming of for years — I opened a holistic medical private practice. My practice focuses on holistic care and mental health. My office is LGBT friendly and safe. I welcome survivors and promise to support them through their healing process. Seventeen years after the death of my mother, I started a free women's support group that will meet monthly on the second Sunday of the month at my office. This is my story of coming full circle-from child and victim to survivor and someone who is actively helping to heal and support women.

The Annual Kathy Simmons Memorial 5K walk/roll/run is on May 2. The event celebrates the work my mother did as a nurse and the thousands of patients she took care of over her 12 years as a nurse. It also honors both victims of violence and survivors. The money raised stays in the Macomb community to help combat violence. Please consider coming to or supporting this incredible event. Race information and registration is available at http://wirpc.org/simmons/

"I can be changed by what happens to me but I refuse to be reduced by it." — Maya Angelou

Kiryn Evans, RN, MSN, FNP-C, is owner of Integrated Wellness. She lives in Washington.