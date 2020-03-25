Wake up Illinois!

I just received my renewal for 2020 state license plate for my fishing boat trailer. I quickly found out the license fee went up $100 per trailer.

During my calls to our elected reps in Springfield, they all said "a $100 increase in the fee is not right — but a bill to reverse it (not yet authored) won't take effect until a later session and at that time the higher fee most likely won't be refunded." This means we're all on the hook for the extra fee. They also said there is a $50 fee increase on auto license plates.

Whatever happened to "Stay in Illinois"? If you plan to license an auto, a trailer, camper, etc., the cost of "fun and relaxation in Illinois" is going up.

Everett Shue, Pekin