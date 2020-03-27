Peoria County health officials announced Thursday they would no longer be regularly detailing the number of people in the area who tested negative for the coronavirus illness.

It's the latest step in a disappointing trend we've seen of slow-walking or withholding simple information to a population that could always stand to know more rather than less.

At her daily news conference Thursday, Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson defended the change, saying it was important they are "sharing meaningful data." She's right that as private labs do more tests the county may not always know the number of them that are "pending." But she justified withholding "negative" test data by saying "the local health departments are only becoming aware of tests that are negative once those results come in."

Coupled with health officials' past decisions to stop providing such basics as age and gender of those with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses (on a county basis, where patient privacy can still be maintained), and the insistence on only releasing information on new cases during a late-afternoon news conference, it's not a good look from our public officials.

It's even less of one when held up in comparison to the state, which still cites results of negative tests daily. Or in comparison to other counties such as Marshall and LaSalle, which have disclosed positive cases promptly via email, or like Sangamon, which provides data on positive and negative tests alike, and even make a reader-friendly pie chart available daily.

And all of this is even more sad when compared to the last time the region saw a coordinated communication response. After the November 2013 tornadoes hit Washington, Pekin and East Peoria, the officials overseeing that effort — coincidentally also from Peoria County — were transparent and accommodating, and responded to inquiries throughout the day to keep information flowing to residents. What a disappointing difference six and a half years makes.

Of course it'd also be useful "meaningful data" to know how many people have called area hospitals with the symptoms and have been told to recover at home without testing. In a comment on the Health Department's live-stream Thursday, officials there said they were "working with" hospitals to gather those numbers and release them.

That would've been helpful to know every day thus far. But releasing that swiftly now would go a long way toward both building public confidence and properly informing citizens.