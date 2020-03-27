As a medical resident who works at a local hospital, I’m becoming more and more frightened as to what’s going to happen in the weeks and months to come. COVID-19 has been spreading like wildfire since December, and the response from the current administration has been horrid.

After the Ebola outbreak, a position was created to report and advise the National Security Council about global and emerging health pandemics. However, when John Bolton became the National Security adviser, this position had its wings clipped. The war hawk thought counter-terrorism, biodefense, and pandemics should all fall under the same umbrella instead of having specialists in place for each of their respective fields. This was never remedied, and the White House carried on without a second thought despite being urged by lawmaker and experts repeatedly for two years. In 2018, Trump cut the CDC global infectious illness budget by 80%. Enter COVID-19.

In February, Trump was at first calling it a Democratic "hoax." He later told us we can all get tested. His subordinates told us that COVID-19 was being "contained." These were all lies. The State Department even allowed infected passengers of a cruise to all take the same flight home; infected and uninfected. Trump has tried to downplay its seriousness multiple times. It’s been reported his only concern is what the stock market is doing, and often links his success as president to the strength of the economy. It’s obvious that Trump is only viewing the situation through the optics of how feasible re-election is. Even with all the blunders surrounding him, the president doesn’t take “any responsibility at all.” Who knows how many lives this level of unpreparedness will cost?

As healthcare workers, our ability to test early was hamstrung by improper preparedness, and an indifference to the epidemic unfolding. South Korea and Singapore, which took this seriously, acted swiftly to implement changes on a national level, and were able to get testing several weeks before the U.S. was. The result was that hospitals were prepared and not overcrowded or facing supply shortages. The only real solid plan from the U.S. government has been to advise people to practice social distancing.

Medical supplies such as ventilators, masks and testing medium have been in short supply which puts the sick, and healthcare workers’ lives at risk. The situation is so dire, the CDC even recommended using bandanas as a last resort. Local health centers have been working day and night to communicate response plans, draft policies, and testing algorithms. With a lack of leadership from the federal level, governors and local authorities are having to forge public policy. The only silver linings have been local communities coming together to support one another.

One of the great legacies of America is resilience to adversity, but we often fail in not learning from our mistakes. Winston Churchill said, “the farther back you look, the farther forward you are likely to see.” The Trump administration seems to only look as far back as 2016, and as far ahead as November. In order to beat this, we need everyone to have a united mission, not divisiveness from a demagogue. We need to learn from our past. We need everyone to take what experts are saying seriously. We need decision-makers to listen to science. We need a President who genuinely cares about us. We need a leader who knows what they are doing. We need the Churchills of the world in power and the Trumps out.

Please, stay at home, wash your hands, practice social distancing, use common sense and vote in November.

Tim Roos lives in Peoria. His says these are his own opinions and they do not reflect the institution of which he is employed.