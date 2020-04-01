Fareed Zakharia in his column on March 25 makes the crucial point that we are facing a health crisis, not a financial one. Until the coronavirus is slowed and enough care provided, we cannot have business as usual.

The Senate proposal to hand out $2 trillion to Americans reminds me of the guy whose only tool is a hammer. To him, every problem looks like a nail. Congress excels at spending our money.

How did corporations previously use the GOP’s trillion-dollar tax-break? They bought back their own stock, sending the stock market to a record high. Now the market is suffering an over-due correction.

This stimulus package may help Wall Street. What will a $1,200 check do for someone who pays $1,500 a month rent and is laid off? A zero-interest rate is hard enough on savings accounts. We know what inflation will do.

Dennis Werling, Macomb