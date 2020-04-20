Weeks ago when the COVID-19 emergency started to take hold, states quickly turned to their rainy day funds, stockpiles of money from robust years of tax collections to get them through these uncertain times in conjunction with federal dollars.

Unfortunately, Illinois is not among the states that have a robust rainy day fund to dip into during the current economic and health crisis. Illinois has just over $50,000 in the Budget Stabilization Fund which is not even equal to a drop in the bucket, it’s less than that.

Ironic right? Let’s not forget Illinois tops the charts when it comes to overall tax burdens. We’re home to the second-highest property taxes in the nation, third-highest gasoline tax, and sky high sales taxes. And yet, we still don’t have a rainy day fund to address emergencies like the one we’re currently faced with.

Instead, Illinois will get through the COVID-19 crisis by doing something that’s becoming all too familiar when Illinois is faced with economic strain, not paying bills on time. This practice will result in paying insanely high interest rates on those bills, interest rates as high as 12%, which will continue to pile on top of the $7.5 billion in unpaid bills Illinois already has added up throughout decades of fiscal mismanagement.

One constant in all of this is one party rule in Springfield. Democrats have had a choke hold on state government for decades, continuously pushing through unbalanced budgets, shortchanging pension systems, and spending every penny they can get their hands on all while refusing to plan for the future to put Illinois in a position to weather the next economic crisis.

So once our country pushes through the COVID-19 crisis and our economy begins to recover and all the extra federal funds dry up, there is only one place Democrats in Springfield will look to for money to fix their decades of mistakes, Illinois taxpayers.

Every time Illinois is faced with economic strain, Democrats have taken the easy way out by demanding that taxpayers bail the state out by paying more taxes.

Consider this your warning ― Democrats are coming for more taxes, and unless Illinois families and businesses fight back, it will be a foregone conclusion.

The only opportunity we have to put an end to this madness is to demand a fair and transparent budget process ― one that Springfield hasn’t seen in far, far too long.

With so much at stake, we cannot allow for another budget to be negotiated behind closed doors between a few ― namely, Speaker Mike Madigan and Gov. JB Pritzker ― and then dropped on rank and file legislators just hours before they are expected to vote.

This is irresponsible and shows a complete lack of respect for the tax dollars taken from families and businesses every year. It’s even more important to put a stop to it this year as Democrats will use every excuse in the book to justify raising taxes ― even if Illinois voters fail to approve Gov. Pritzker’s tax increase in the fall.

So, while so many are working from home and practicing social distancing, use this opportunity to call your legislators, call the speaker of the house, call the governor and demand an open and transparent budget process. Demand for a truly balanced budget that doesn’t raise another penny in new taxes. Demand that Illinois legislators finally show taxpayers respect, instead of viewing each of us as their own personal piggy bank.

Kayleen Carlson is the executive director at Illinois Rising Action.