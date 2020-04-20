Since the beginning of this country, the U.S. Postal Service has played a crucial role in its unification and development. It continues now, delivering essential needs of our communities, despite the often hazardous conditions that exist.

The Postal Service is the only service that serves all delivery addresses on a six-day basis. It is the maintainer, working with local addressing/911 authorities, of the only national database of all delivery addresses for our country, growing by a million-plus per year. The Postal Service protects the only National Change of Address system in the country, composed of tens of millions of changes yearly.

The Postal Service has been both the primary sender of "Letters from War" being sent to our military units stationed overseas throughout our history. It also is the primary shipper of choice of State Department Passports sent out, of necessary Veterans Administration medications, and state driver's license information.

Possessing the national database and capability, the Postal Service is where our leaders turn to communicate to all of us, in normal times, and not so normal times.

This is critical to ensure all receive necessary information fairly. This was recently seen in the social distancing mailing sent out by the CDC. It also been seen it in the numerous 2020 Census mailings addresses have received, prompting responses for accurate reporting and equitable funding for communities.

The Postal Service is being called upon to deliver some of the Economic Relief Funds recently approved. And it is increasingly being called on to being a trusted alternative to our current voting systems in this election year. Plus, there are the congressional information mailings, and election campaign mailings.

While delivering increasing numbers of the online goods we need, it is having to overcome significant obstacles: With the Congressional mandate placed upon it, costing billions, other delivery companies are skimming off the easier-to-deliver addresses, and the increasing use of the internet for communication.

The Postal Service is doing all of this with less: career employees in 2019: 497,000, career employees in 2000: 797,000.

Please continue with support of our Postal Service. It has played a crucial role in our being unified, and our growth out of each crisis. A big thank you to its employees, still out there for us. May we all continue to be unified now for our country, and for each other.

John Crain was postmaster of several central Illinois Post Offices (Morton, Pekin, Galesburg and Peoria) before retiring last December. He lives in Dunlap.