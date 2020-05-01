The use of hydraulic fracturing to extract oil from shale, often referred to as fracking, has made the United States the largest oil producer in the world.

Today, domestic oil production is roughly 13 million barrels a day, up from 5 million barrels a day in 2008. The increase has necessitated billions of dollars of new investment to transport oil to refineries. Most of this is done via pipelines.

While the construction of new pipelines can engender environmental protests, they are the safest, cheapest, least polluting way to transport oil and gas, and better than truck or rail.

Constructing a pipeline requires enormous planning and investment in order to obtain the necessary permits, environmental reviews, and right-of-ways. It can take years to accomplish and cost billions of dollars. A faster, less expensive, safer alternative is to expand an existing pipeline, if possible.

The owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline are trying to do that. It currently carries 500,000 barrels of oil a day from the Bakken oil fields of North Dakota to the Pakota Oil Terminal in central Illinois, 150 miles south of Peoria.

The pipeline’s capacity is insufficient. Its owners have applied to construct three additional pump stations along the pipeline, which would double its capacity. The last hurdle is state approval for a pump station in Carthage.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has signaled its approval. Labor groups support the $40-million project, which will create union jobs during and after construction.

The opposition comes from environmentalists, who prefer the oil be kept in the ground and say blocking its expansion may hasten a transition to carbon-free energy.

Unfortunately, 99.5% of all automobiles burn gasoline. The question, then, is where will the oil that fuels them come from?

Increased U.S. oil production has done several things for our economy. For starters, gas prices are lower than they were a decade ago. The average American household spends more than $2,000 a year on gasoline, a value that is largely invariant with income. In fact, reducing gas prices disproportionately benefits low-income families.

The massive increase in domestic oil production also has left the U.S. less vulnerable to price fluctuations caused by foreign conflicts or other political crises across the world. A decade ago, the decline in Venezuela’s production caused gas prices in the U.S to shoot up. Today, Venezuela’s dysfunction scarcely matters, thanks to growing U.S. production.

It’s also worth noting the oil that’s accessible because of increased development in the Bakken oil field isn’t going to stay in the ground just because someone blocks the increased capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Instead it will travel via truck or train — a dirtier, more dangerous way to transport it.

Expanding oil production in an existing field — like Bakken — and transporting it along an existing pipeline — like the Dakota Access Pipeline — is the least intrusive, most cost-effective way to do so. The benefits of this additional oil output would go disproportionately to low- and middle-income households in Illinois and the rest of the country.

Ike Brannon is a native of Mossville and a senior fellow at the Jack Kemp Foundation. He lives in Washington, D.C.