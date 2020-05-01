Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order through the end of May, at which point it could be extended again. Unfortunately, this order continues the same one-size-fits-all approach across the state to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois is a diverse state, and different regions have varying risks and needs.

Despite calls for a regional approach to the crisis, and a plan to move forward toward a re-opening, the governor has not offered any plan to do so.

To jump-start this important conversation, we offer “A Responsible COVID-19 Opening for Illinois.” We hope this can serve as a starting point for a science-backed, responsible full re-opening of Illinois.

Our plan focuses on five principles we believe are necessary for pandemic response. These principles include maximizing transparency, equal treatment to similar entities, respecting constitutional freedoms, minimizing the application of government power and avoiding partisanship.

At the core of our plan is a phased re-opening that relies on statewide standards, assessed at a regional level, and applied by local governments. Our plan doesn't call for immediate re-opening, but instead lays out a gradual process for this to happen safely. This regional assessment is a departure from the Pritzker Administration’s response, which treats Illinois as a monolithic unit. While we all face the same COVID-19 disease, threat multipliers such as population density and the presence of mass transit systems vary significantly across the state. Refusing to acknowledge these differences undermines the credibility of our state’s pandemic response and makes people less likely to accept sound public health policies.

Our plan would allow a region to begin re-opening when its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers show stabilization or decrease for 14 days. Because positive case numbers are driven by sample composition and the number of tests performed, we are utilizing COVID-19 hospitalizations to track whether the disease is spreading or controlled. Completion of each 14-day stabilization period would initiate a subsequent move to a new phase of approved activities.

Our proposal also lays out responsibilities of the Executive Branch and the Illinois General Assembly. In addition to continuing functions such as safeguarding state personnel, administering the social safety net, and providing COVID-19 medical infrastructure support, we recommend the Executive Branch institute a review of the necessity of state regulations that have been waived during the pandemic. In keeping with federal guidance, the state should also take the lead on emergency planning for critical industry, high-risk activities and mass transit. Lastly, the General Assembly should return to Springfield during May and take up a limited agenda that includes passage of an FY21 budget.

We hope our plan can serve at least to begin a serious conversation on how best to move forward. The public deserves a plan of how we will progress through and out of the crisis in a steady and deliberative manner. You can read our full plan at either of our websites, SenatorSchimpf.com or SenatorMcConchie.com.

State Sens. Paul Schimpf (Waterloo) and Dan McConchie (Hawthorn Woods) are Republicans.