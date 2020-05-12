While nursing home professionals heroically work to protect and care for their residents, families and the community feel powerless as the numbers of cases climb.

From the start, the coronavirus has been a moving target. What we needed to keep everyone safe wasn’t entirely clear and it wasn’t readily available. Early on, nursing homes were locked down, staff were screened and infectious disease protocols were stepped up, as nursing home owners struggled to secure ample supplies of personal protective equipment in a scarce market.

Did we throw up our hands in despair and surrender? Absolutely not.

We work around the clock to do everything in our power to protect our vulnerable, elderly and medically fragile residents. We pleaded for expanded testing. Ceasing testing after two people test positive, as we were directed, didn’t give anyone the information we needed to keep our people safe.

Now that nursing home staff and residents are a priority for expanded testing, we’re seeing a surge in the number of cases. That was expected. Nursing homes reflect the community where they are located, and in most instances, nursing homes with diagnosed cases of coronavirus are located in communities that also have a high number of confirmed cases.

Why?

First, social distancing is impossible in a nursing home. We shut down communal dining, activity rooms, and common day rooms and keep residents in their rooms, but they need the direct and high-touch care we provide to assist with everything from bathing to eating. That human connection is core to our mission. Yes, nursing home staff are following extreme infection protocols, washing their hands frequently and wearing appropriate PPE, but the coronavirus is like glitter, spreading to every nook and cranny, and popping up in the most unexpected places.

Second, our homes cannot be closed like yours can. It takes a village in every facility — from administrators to nurses and nursing assistants, social workers, activity staff, cooks, laundry and housekeeping, and so many others. The necessary movement of heroic staff between the facility and out in the community cannot be avoided, yet it continues to pose challenges.

No nursing home is pandemic proof. Even nursing homes with pristine infection control records are susceptible. And the new data following the recent expansion of testing unfortunately demonstrates that sobering reality.

Screening employees only for a fever or other symptoms before a shift, as we were directed, is not enough when we now know significant numbers of those infected are asymptomatic. These individuals can unknowingly and through no fault of their own, infect their family, their peers and the residents in their care. It is not lip service when we say our workers are unsung heroes every day, not just during a pandemic.

Much attention has been focused on nursing homes with a high number of confirmed cases. That’s understandable, and we need transparency in the statistics. We also know the too-often sensationalized stories don’t offer a full picture of the tremendous lengths taken by each nursing home, which demoralizes our committed staff and causes families extraordinary concern.

We acknowledge our efforts to communicate with the public, residents’ families and even our employees have been imperfect. With limited staff, we had to balance providing care against constant communication. We are striving to do better. We know we must do better.

The last six weeks have been devastating. We grieve deeply for every resident and employee taken by COVID-19 and share our sympathies with those left behind. If you’ve ever had a loved one in a nursing home, you know the relationships among staff and residents is nothing short of a true family.

This global health crisis is not over. Even after the world begins to return to our new normal, nursing homes will continue to be at the epicenter of the fight against coronavirus as we provide rehab and therapies for people who successfully fought the virus and won.

