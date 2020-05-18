Memorial Day is a very special day, a day to remember and to honor those military men and women who gave their lives so we can be free from tyranny.

Yet stop and think about the complaints we so often hear, such as wearing the face coverings and schools, bars, stores being closed; no car races, baseball, soccer, air shows. The list is endless.

How would you like to trade those complaints for what our military has endured? Fighting in trenches filled with rats, dead bodies, mustard gas. The medic’s medical kits had no antiseptic or pain killer. More soldiers were killed through lack of medical care during World War I than in battle.

Our military has endured German U-Boats, malaria, fighting in Vietnamese jungles, Japanese Zeros, you name it. Yet they have fought back time and time again to eventually win every battle. It seems like the above complaints no longer exist.

Please honor the military and veterans on Memorial Day. They would appreciate it.

John Cullen, Peoria