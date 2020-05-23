Dr. Hatchett, in regard to your letter on the Opinion page on May 18 encouraging licenses for more cannabis shops:

Brilliant. We don’t have enough addicts, alcohol and tobacco, let’s up the number of cannabis addicts. Never mind any possible relationship between cannabis and autism, just because they appear to have risen in relationship. Those lives, and families, don’t matter. It’s the money coming in that counts.

Of course when the medical bills and social costs mount, the state will be further in the hole, but never mind the long range consequences. The taxpayers will pick up the tab, either through their taxes or their insurance companies, because those who choose to damage themselves expect others to cover the cost of their rebellious choices.

Dr. C.D. Rhodes, East Peoria