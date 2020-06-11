The past three months have seemed like three years. Our country has lost more than 100,000 people since the beginning of March. As Illinois and the rest of the nation begin to reopen, we should remember we are far from through with this crisis. A vaccine or cure is going to take months or even years to develop.

The old normal is dead, and the new normal is going to be tough to get use to. Restaurants will probably have to forego operating at full capacity and schools may end up having some students continue learning online while others receive instruction in the classroom to minimize the number of people in their buildings. The same will likely be true for churches, gyms, sporting events, and so on.

We are not going to be able to enjoy the kind of life as we did before. There will likely be other waves of the virus to come which in turn will necessitate future shutdowns.

To get through this we must remember we are all in it together. It only takes a few infected people to cause a local outbreak. Wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others, and in general act as if someone near you has the virus whenever you are in public. It is not just your health and safety that’s at risk but also everyone around you. Fighting this pandemic will require everybody to do their part. As Winston Churchill said when addressing his nation following the fall Singapore in 1942, “Let us move forward steadfastly together into the storm.“

Gregory Johnston, Metamora