The June 21 article "Peoria's teacher disparity" trumpets "the evidence is unambiguous" that staff experience corresponds with school performance.

Correlation, of course, does not demonstrate causation. The article seems to tiptoe around teacher's union issues, but is it as simple as high seniority teachers pull rank to get positions at the schools where the kids are attentive?

I'm reminded of a research paper a few years ago that concluded students make the college, not vice versa.

The article does also note racial breakdown when looking at local schools, but it fails to consider family life, such as single-parent households, and all other factors of home -- and out of the control of the schools.

Regardless, has the effect of teacher experience has been tested in other districts across the country? Ambiguity remains.

Karl Kleimenhagen, Peoria