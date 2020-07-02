"The Star Spangled Banner" is hard to sing! With July 4 fast approaching, most of us will be singing this rousing song, so let’s learn more!

Our national anthem perfectly captures a precarious moment when the young United States was once again at war with Britain -- the War of 1812 -- and we were losing.

Washington, D.C., had been burned, and Americans were wondering if we were going to survive as a country. The city of Baltimore was next on the British forces’ list and everything seemed to be hinged on its survival. Lawyer and poet Francis Scott Key wrote the song in relief that the United States did prevail. He saw "the bombs bursting in air" and then the "star-spangled banner" waving over Ft. McHenry.

The song describes those pivotal and terrifying moments that emerged in our country’s triumph. Key’s poem was set to the tune of a popular British drinking song for a men’s social club in London.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" was recognized for official use by United States Navy in 1889, and by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. It was named the national anthem by a congressional resolution on March 3, 1931, which was signed by President Herbert Hoover.

To sing our national anthem comfortably, where you start makes all the difference. In singing "Oh-oh-say," the note for "say" should be the lowest note you can comfortably sing because that leaves you lots of headroom for "rockets red glare…"

Another important hint: get the lyrics right. If you think "o’er the ramparts" is a tough line, just be glad that we typically don’t sing beyond the first stanza, which contains challenging phrases such as "foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes" and "fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses."

So, find your lowest starting note, take a deep breath and celebrate through song the privilege of living in our wonderful country!

Edith Barnard is a voice coach and business success coach in central Illinois.