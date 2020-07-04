The efforts of Peoria Public Schools to consider rearranging teachers to even out the placement of the best teachers across the district is well intended but uses the wrong measure. Teacher experience is the wrong measure. Experience does not always make the best teacher.

Louisiana, which has a truly effective way of objectively measuring teacher performance, discovered that on average older teachers perform more poorly than younger teachers. Therefore, the goal should be rearranging the placement of the best teachers, not necessarily the most experienced ones.

This outcome, which surprised everyone, is explained with the rationale that younger teachers come out of college with new ideas that the older teachers didn't get and they are fresh, energetic, and innovative in their thinking. Children often respond positively to the energy of the young teachers. Many older teachers are suffering burn-out and some are just plain tired. Some "have always done it this way". They (as in other professions) don't have 20 years experience -- they have one year's experience 20 times.

Of course, there are exceptions to that rule: there are young teachers who perform poorly and older teachers who knock the top off the charts (I have had the pleasure of knowing a number of the latter group). I also have three newer teachers in my family and, if I may say so, they are terrific -- and their peers and students agree. Fortunately, Peoria Public Schools is blessed to have many really good teachers -- some fairly new and some more experienced. And there are a few teachers, new and old, who really should look for another line of work.

It is important for the district to make sure that the neediest children have really good teachers. They are correct in pursuing this goal. That said, let's not put the whole burden on the teachers. Parental involvement is critically important, and finding ways to get parents more engaged should also be a priority.

By the way, Louisiana has a simple but effective way of measuring teacher performance. Instead of measuring how the teacher's whole class scores on standardized tests, they measure each student individually at the start and finish of each year and calculate how much they have grown during the year. (It's more complicated than that but that is the essence.) They then average that growth for the class and come up with a score which is useful in comparing the performance of teachers. This measure comprises one half of the teacher's evaluation. This eliminates variables caused by student mobility or by differences in the quality of a teacher's group of students from one year to the next. The results of this effort have shot down a number of myths that have prevailed for many years in education.

Jim Bateman is a retired Caterpillar Inc. manager and former Peoria City Council member. He lives in Chillicothe.