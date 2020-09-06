Since March with the onset of the pandemic, normal life has changed with the closure of businesses, the wearing of masks, self-isolation, social distancing and a list too long to deal with.

The most devastating of all are the ever-increasing numbers of people who have COVID-19, the number of deaths, the ICU beds available and the state’s averages for the day. So many of us only look at the numbers and that doesn’t really bring it home for many of us — to the point that many disregard the need to wear masks and social distance.

So here is a way to bring it home: Tomorrow when you get up and get ready for the day, I want you to look around and visualize every person you come into contact. Everyone is dead, including yourself — whether it is family, neighbors, friends, people on the street or business acquaintances.

More than 180,000 people have died because of COVID-19. That’s more than the entire population of Peoria. That is "our" town gone, no one alive because of a virus. If you look at it like this, maybe the inconvenience of wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home will sink in.

Freedom only exists in life, not death.

Donna Patrick, Peoria