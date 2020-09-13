Well, it has been many years and many mayors, council persons and city managers, and it seems like no one has the intelligence to get it right.

So sad to see Peoria deteriorate to a ghost town.

What Peoria needs is a successful businessman, active or retired, to become the full-time paid mayor, removing the positions of the city manager, the assistant manager and the sovereignty person and let the mayor run the whole city without the excess baggage.

The city management likes to use the police and firefighters as sacrificial lambs and doesn’t take the responsibility onto themselves for misuse of funds. I’m asking all Peoria citizens to look over all your bills you pay — Ameren, Illinois American Water, Comcast, itv-3 Broadband, Greater Peoria Sanitary District, cell phone charges — and look to see how many bills show a "municipal tax" coming to the city. You might be surprised at what you find. Yet, they add fees and taxes on other necessary services we citizens use. When is enough enough?

I’m looking forward to the day I not only leave Peoria, but completely out of Illinois, and it can’t be soon enough.

Remember what’s happening now. When the next elections come around, vote the new person in and the "yes" person out.

Please keep all our police and firefighters in your prayers.

Otis Leach Jr., Peoria