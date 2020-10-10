1. Why do network news anchors almost start slobbering when violence demonstrations, burning and looting are going on?

2. Why are billionaires going to try to buy the election for their candidates? Why did the Supreme Court allow that to happen?

3. Of course Peoria needs money that the Civic Center brings in, but why do we have many people working for the city that make enormous salaries, but the cuts always seem to come from the fire department?

4. Why does WTVP (Channel 47) have channels 47.2, 47.3, 47.4 and 47.5 that you can only watch unless you buy an indoor antenna if you have satellite TV?

5. Why do stores have Christmas items out and Thanksgiving isn't here yet?

6. Why did Costco build in East Peoria instead of Peoria?

7. Why are people speeding and not obeying stop signs?

8. Why doesn't anybody really know that the signs that say "school speed zone speed limit 20 mph when children are present" are for when school is in session?

9. Why do too many motorists not obey Scott's Law?

I could go on and on but you get the point. We are living in a strange, weird world right now.

John Cullen, Peoria