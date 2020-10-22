As Peoria County state’s attorney, our Supreme Court Justice could not be more important to me. Too often I see attempts to unravel justice and overturn guilty verdicts for the wrong reasons. We need a strong leader at the end of the appellate line who will see through those attempts.

Justice Tom Kilbride has a proven history of making sure the most violent among us face consequences, and that justice is preserved. He has a strong record of protecting crime victims, especially children.

Kilbride has ruled:

Child sex offenders are barred from visiting public parks in Illinois.

An accused sexual predator cannot force a subsequent physical examination on a 3-year-old sex assault victim.

In favor of giving domestic violence victims more opportunities to obtain restraining orders.

Kilbride also believes in a court system where everyone’s voices are heard, not just those with resources. He has pushed to digitize records and led the effort to place cameras in courtrooms, making court more transparent and accessible. As the prosecutor on the first local case to allow cameras inside a courtroom, I can tell you firsthand the tremendous positive impact this had on our community.

Being a justice means making tough choices. We may not always agree with those choices; however, deciding whether a judge is retained should not come down to whether you agree with every ruling he made, but whether he has the integrity and temperament to make fair calls. I’m voting yes to retain our Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride.

Jodi Hoos, Peoria County State’s Attorney