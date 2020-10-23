The current flat rate income tax in Illinois is not just. It is not a fair tax because lower income people are paying a higher percentage of their disposable income than higher income people.

We are being asked in November to vote on a new, progressive tax structure. Thirty-four other states and the federal government recognize that the flat tax is not just and are using a progressive tax.

I believe that we are all called to support our community. Support for community is practiced in many ways, from being a good neighbor, aiding your church community, local service groups, and governments from township to federal. None of us support everything our governments do, but that is what community and democracy is about.

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it would be that no person is an island. It takes a community to solve community issues and taxes are how the larger community can provide necessary services.

We have the opportunity to vote yes for a more equitable and fair state income tax.

Patrick Sloan, Lacon