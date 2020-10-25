The one thing that almost everyone in Illinois can easily agree on is that our state is at a financial crossroads. An improving fiscal situation in the state was very quickly upended by COVID and with the federal government at a loss in how to respond, our state is now in need for a budget overhaul.

Illinois voters have a chance to both do right by the budget and do right by themselves. By voting yes on the Illinois Constitutional Amendment, not only will we join 32 states and the federal government that already levy a progressive income tax, but the rates will raise taxes on less than 3% of taxpayers while lowering taxes for most Illinois residents and still raising between $3 billion and $4 billion a year in new revenue.

As the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability has noted, in the last 20 years we have cut higher education spending by 48%, healthcare spending by 26%, and human service spending by 22%. We cannot cut public services any more without seriously jeopardizing the quality of life of millions of Illinoisans.

Taxes will have to go up on someone if we don’t want our state to continue its austerity cycle of declining public services and increased migration. We have the opportunity to make sure that that tax burden begins to shift away from the working class and to the people in our society that not only can most afford it, but also benefit the most from it.

Anthony Walraven, Peoria