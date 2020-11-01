You may have noticed the Journal Star has not published any political endorsements this election season. That has been by design.

I’m sorry to disappoint those of you who had been looking for the endorsements. Let me explain.

Historically, the editorial board of a newspaper is separate from the news staff and has no influence on news coverage. The editorial board might have consisted of an opinion page editor whose sole duty is to deal with opinion content, other members in the newsroom who might not cover "hard" news, and members of the community.

Over the years, younger readers may not be aware of that distinct separation, and maybe some people willfully ignore it to prove that a newspaper is biased. But I think it is reasonable that many people may not be aware of that historical line between the news staff and the editorial board.

As the newsroom has seen reductions in staff, it has been harder to strike that balance. At the Journal Star, we don’t have the luxury of an opinion page editor. And we’d like our reporters and editors to focus on news content.

In my time here and in other places, readers have been crystal clear about their disdain for opinion and bias from newspapers.

When I worked as a reporter at a previous newspaper, a fellow reporter pointed out a conflict to an editor. He had been assigned to write about a particular race. His story was scheduled to publish after the newspaper had already endorsed a candidate publicly. When he reached out to the candidate, the candidate asked why it was necessary to comment for the story if the newspaper had already chosen a side.

I don’t think it’s necessary to put any reporters or our newspaper in that predicament. And research has shown that presidential endorsements from newspapers don’t have much impact these days anyway.

As far as local and state races are concerned, I think there’s a stronger argument to be made that a newspaper should endorse a candidate and take a stance on an issue. But I’d prefer that we provided readers with thorough, balanced coverage of an issue, giving them the information to make an informed decision.

Reasonable people can beg to differ about our approach, which is not unique or unprecedented around the country.

Many newspapers, however, have continued the tradition of endorsing presidential candidates. For example, USA TODAY endorsed Joe Biden, and the New York Post endorsed President Trump.

But as long as I’m here, we’ll leave the endorsement game to others.

This is the opinion of Executive Editor Romando Dixson. He can be reached at rdixson@gannett.com.