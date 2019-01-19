The Peoria Chiefs rolled out some more of their promotions and giveaways schedule for the 2019 season on Saturday.

Here's how it sets up:

Six kids giveaways: A 1,000 kids 12-under get a Chiefs Fortnite youth t-shirt on June 7. The first 500 kids get a tiara or wand on Princess Day (June 9) and Princess/Pirate Night (July 14). On June 16, the first 500 kids get a mini-bat, courtesy Caterpillar. And the kids will get a Homer toothbrush holder on June 23 and Aug. 11.

Armed Forces Day is May 18, and the first 1,000 fans 13-over get a Chiefs camo hat.

The team will celebrate the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on June 14 by giving out soccer scarfs. Star Wars-themed Chief T-shirts will be distributed on June 15, and Chiefs replica red alternate jerseys will be handed out on June 22.

And the bucket hat giveaway is back, for the first time in a decade, by request of Chiefs fans polled on social media. That drops July 13.

The Distillers throwback night will include shot glasses on May 4 and a mason jar at July 12. The team will play as the Distillers on both those nights

Need a schedule? The first 2,500 spectators get a 2019 magnetic schedule on Peoria's April 4 Opening Day at Dozer Park. Then 2020 magnetic schedules will be handed out on Aug. 30.

"This schedule includes items for every segment of our fan base and we think fans will be really excited about the giveaways," said Stephen Brown, Chiefs marketing and game presentation manager. "We have multiple giveaways and promotions that the organization has never done before plus some that have proved very popular over time and this year we’ve added a new twist to some of those to freshen up the schedule."

