Ben Zobrist understands both sides of the Great Cubs-Cardinals Social Media War.

"I've been on both sides, really," the veteran Cubs star said Sunday. "I grew up a Cardinals fan. I play for the Cubs in the greatest ballpark in history.

"I don't even know what's been getting said by the players. But it's all people have to argue about this time of year, until the season starts. So it's fun to have the debate. Once the season starts, we can argue about wins and losses."

In the aftermath of Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant tweeting that St. Louis is boring, Zobrist on Sunday was willing to offer his favorite places to visit during the season -- outside his host Chicago, of course.

"New York, the city has so much going on, it's exciting and fun to visit there," Zobrist said. "And Seattle is always nice and Kansas City, that ballpark there is a sleeper. It's really great."

Zobrist was in Peoria on Sunday, joining another local favorite son and major-leaguer, Zach McAllister, for the Night at the Ballpark event at The Yard.

About 250 fans paid serious money to hang out with the two big-league players, and all for a good cause, as proceeds -- including a terrific lineup of items in a silent auction -- benefited Advocates for Access.

They were treated to a Meet and Greet, and then later on a Q & A session as the auction went in full swing.

"My mother (Jeannine) works for Advocates for Access, so it's something that is well-known to us and we have a passion for it," said McAllister, the Chillicothe native who is a free agent during this winter offseason. "They help people with disabilities -- from teenagers to adults -- live independently. We're proud to be able to have an event like this to help them raise money for what they do."

And it's all local. Advocates for Access serves the counties of Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton and Woodford.

McAllister, meanwhile, was geared up to host his youth baseball camp on Monday, with two age-group sessions. Slots were sold out.

The only issue remaining for the big right-handed pitcher is where will he play in 2019?

"I'm just getting ready for what's to come," McAllister said. "My (2018) season didn't go as planned. I'm working on some secondary things with my game, as always, and excited for the possibilities ahead."

And what is ahead for the Cubs in 2019?

"We need health," Zobrist said. "We need Yu Darvish to be healthy. We need Brandon Morrow to stay healthy unless we pick up another guy for the back end of the bullpen.

"I've thought a lot about what happened to us last season. That second half for us was brutal offensively. I think a big part of it was how much we missed Kris Bryant in the lineup. And the league adjusting to the way they pitched us, and our younger guys not adjusting in turn.

"And honestly, our schedule in the second half, we saw some great pitching against Pittsburgh, a bunch against the Washington Nationals and teams like St. Louis, who had guys come up and break through.

"It was tough."

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"All I remember about my wedding day in 1967 is that the Cubs lost a double-header."

— Pulitzer Prize winner George Will

