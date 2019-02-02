Several area bowlers rolled scores that were ranked among the nation’s top 10 last season in several different divisions.

But the duo of Kathleen Hermacinski and Kelly Ford bowled a 548 game, which tied them for first among two-woman teams for the entire season. Ford had a 289 and Hermacinski a 259 to earn the honor.

The two bowlers will be presented with their USBC National Team Game award and a proclamation by Peoria mayor Jim Ardis before the Feb. 12 city council meeting.

Hermacinski and Ford also teamed up for the fourth (1,462) and sixth (1,428) highest two-woman team series for the season. Hermacinski was also in the top 10 in the same category with Lauren Sellers with a 1,400, which ranked ninth.

Sellers and Danielle van der Meer rolled the fifth high two-woman series with a 1,455.

In the mixed-couples division, Hermacinski and her husband, Cass, ranked fifth with a 552 game. Kathleen led the way with a 289 and Cass added a 263.

In the men’s division, Cass Hermacinski (289), Harley Bollinger (299) and Johntay Jones (258) combined for an 846 game, which ranked ninth overall for last season for a three-man team.

The same trio had the eighth best three-man team series with 2306. Bollinger had 809, Hermacniski 798 and Jones a 699.

The T&D Windshield team of Travis Anderson (753), Bob Baker (802), Adam Burnette (690) and Dan Lee (780) combined for the sixth high four-man team series with 3,025 last season in the Masters league.

HIGH FIVE: The team of Sammy Taylor, Rob Johnson, Bob Baker, Ryan Driskill and Steve Taylor rolled one of the highest five-man team series ever by a group from the Peoria bowling association.

They finished with a three-game total of 3,732 to take the early lead in the Ralph McCord Central Illinois tournament at King Pin Lanes in Springfield last weekend.

Sammy Taylor led the way with an 836 series on games of 268, 268 and 300. His younger brother, Steve Taylor, added a 777, Driskill 730, Johnson 706 and Baker 683.

Taylor also rolled another 300 in the tournament and was in third place in scratch singles with a 777 series.

ANOTHER FIRST: Rob Johnson, who is in the Peoria bowling association’s hall of fame, apparently has passed on some of his bowling talent to his 24-year-old son, Jordan.

The younger Johnson rolled his first 300 game earlier this season, and has now bowled his first career 800 series.

On Thursday night he put together games of 288, 246 and 268 for an 802 set in the Checkmate league at Mt. Hawley Bowl.

NOT OVER YET: Then 92nd annual Brothers Tournament was supposed to end last weekend. But because of the tough winter weather that has hit the area, Landmark Lanes has added squads this weekend.

The final squad is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Going into the final two squads, Joe and John Hinkle were the leaders in both scratch and handicap with a 1,432 total, just 13 pins ahead of Jeff and Jim Howell. Joe Hinkle led the leaders with a 732, while John Hinkle added a 701.

Jeff Howell is the overall leader in singles with a 740.

PBA ON TV: The taped finals of the 10th Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational will air on Fox starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The telecast will feature several well-known athletes, including NFL Hall of Fame player Terrell Owens, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver William Jackson III. Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt also will make a guest appearance.

The event benefits the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

JOHNNY CAMPOS is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.