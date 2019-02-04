Another Fisher is headed to McKendree.

Washington quarterback-defensive back Caleb Fisher will play his college football at McKendree University, according to a Facebook post made by his mother, Dodie, on Monday night.

The Journal Star Large-School Football Player of the Year made his verbal commitment to the Division II school. Fisher's brothers, Austin and Isaac, also played at the Lebanon-based school.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Fisher came up clutch for the top-ranked Class 6A team, accumulating nearly half of his season-long statistics in the Panthers' three-game playoff run — which ended its season with a quarterfinal loss to Crete-Monee. His game-winning touchdown throw in a 23-21 second-round win over Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin cemented Washington's run as one of the top sports stories this season.

"We are so very proud of Caleb," Dodie wrote in the post. "His hard work in the classroom and on and off the field has paid off!"

Dodie went on to thank football coach Darrell Crouch, the football staff and the program's players.

“Caleb’s been one of the premier kids around here for a while,” Crouch said after the season. “He does it all on both sides of the ball.”