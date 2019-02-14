CLASS 3A

At Pontiac: Second-seeded Washington (24-6) routed No. 7 Fairbury Prairie Central 58-17 to advance to the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers will face third-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic, a 67-39 winner over the regional host.

Leading the way for the Panthers were three players Kayle Baker, Lilly Harlan and Georgia Duncan, all with 10 points.

At Geneseo: Third-seeded Canton knocked off Dunlap 56-48. The Little Giants (17-11) will face host Geneseo in the regional title game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

At Manual: Notre Dame (15-12) advanced to a clash in the regional finals against Richwoods. The sixth-seeded Irish scored a seed upset over No. 4 Galesburg 56-40.

At Morton: In the first game, top-seeded Morton (27-3) blew away LaSalle-Peru (7-17) 82-22. Leading the way for the Potters was Peyton Dearing with a game-high 14 points, including three 3s.

No. 4 Metamora (21-6) edged Normal U-High 33-23 with Reagan Begole scoring a game-high 11 for the Redbirds. The Mid-Illini teams play for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

CLASS 4A

At Rock Island: Fourth-seeded Moline ended No. 6 Peoria High's season with a 69-48 win. The Lions finished 12-10.