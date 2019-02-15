PEORIA — A big third quarter gave No. 1 Richwoods three regional titles in a row.

The reigning Class 3A state champions won the Manual Regional, 76-31 over Notre Dame on Thursday night. Richwoods (29-2), winners of three successive regional plaques, faces Bloomington Central Catholic (26-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Chillicothe Sectional semifinal.

“Usually the third quarter is our breakout quarter,” Richwoods junior Jaida McCloud said. “We come out and play hard … we did OK in the first half, but really that’s our quarter that we come out and do what we have to do.”

A 23-point run to start the third quarter put the game well out of reach for Richwoods, which had been tied at the half with ND in their Dec. 11 meeting. Tianna Johnson, McCloud and Nia Williams combined to score the frame’s first 10 points — all before the six-minute mark.

Johnson, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, started the offensive onslaught with a bucket underneath. McCloud followed that up with a rebound putback as well as a baseline jumper off a pass from Camryn Taylor.

Williams (10 points, four steals, three rebounds) added a nifty rebound basket.

McCloud proceeded to score 11 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter. Her layup with 24 seconds remaining in the quarter was her 1,000th career points. She added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“I didn’t know that I just scored (1,000 points) on that layup,” the 6-foot forward said with a smile.

With the offense clicking, Richwoods turned up its defensive intensity. ND was limited to just three points on only three shots, while committing nine of its 26 turnovers during those eight minutes following halftime.

“Real good defense,” Richwoods coach Todd Hursey said. “We just have to communicate and get the job done. … I was so proud of our girls the way they communicated and switched on all the ball screens.

“The third quarter was phenomenal defense. That’s what I love to see.”

Richwoods held the Irish (15-13) to 30 percent shooting — 9-for-30 — but gave up six 3-pointers. The Knights, who controlled the glass by a 33-10 margin, shot 31-for-58 (53.4 percent) from the field and had 19 steals with three each coming from Natalie Des Jardins and Hannah Pemberton.

“They extend that pressure, and there’s not many gaps with those arms,” ND coach Layne Langholf said. "We competed tonight. I’m glad we ended it here — forget the scoreboard. Last night would have been a disappointment getting beat.

“Tonight — you feel bad for the kids — but we gave everything we had. We’re not where they are.”

Taylor established herself in the post, early and often. The Marquette recruit scored eight of the game’s first 11 points all in the paint. She scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to go with three assists and three steals.

“For us, anybody can step up,” Taylor said. “We all have confidence in each other, and we trust each other as a team.”

However, Notre Dame wouldn’t go away easy.

Lexi Snyder, who last week also hit the 1,000-career point mark, matched Taylor by scoring eight first-quarter points. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and knocked down two of three foul shots to make it 10-8 with 90 seconds left in the opening quarter.

But Richwoods responded by going on an 29-12 push over the next 8:03.

Lauryn Evans’ 3-pointer from the right capped the spurt and sent the Knights into halftime with a 39-20 lead.

Snyder finished with 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Sam Vallianatos added nine points.

