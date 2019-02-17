Elite Eight teams come in all shapes and sizes.

No. 2 Lewistown is making its return to the Class 1A supersectional, while unranked Midwest Central/Delavan broke through for its first girls basketball appearance among the Class 2A Eight Elite.

The Indians (30-1) face Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia (25-6) in the 7 p.m. Monday super at Brown County High School in Mount Sterling. MWC (27-4) heads to the Jacksonville Super and will take on Hillsboro (28-5) at 7 p.m. Monday in Sherman Gymnasium on the Illinois College campus.

Lewistown is no stranger to the Elite Eight or its opponent, Concord Triopia, for that matter. Lebanon, on its way to a third-place finish last season, beat the Indians by 17 in the super at Brown County.

“(Playing in a supersectional again is) a huge advantage for us,” Lewistown coach Greg Bennett said. “We’re going back to Mount Sterling … I think everybody knows what it felt like in that locker room after losing the supersectional last year, so I think that gives them a little bit more motivation, a little bit more focus.

“Definitely, it’s an experience they’ve already been through and part of the experience wasn’t that good, so hopefully we can have a little bit better experience down there this year.”

Anna Heffren (14 points), Sydney Shaeffer (12 points) and Baylee Mayberry (11 points) made sure Lewistown, which is on a nine-game winning streak, got a shot a redemption. The trio helped rally for a 48-45 win over Illini Bluffs in the Abingdon Sectional final.

Now the attention has turned to Concord Triopia. This isn’t a team Lewistown is about to overlook, despite beating the Trojans, 87-33 on Dec. 27 at the Beardstown Tournament.

Yes, a 54-point victory.

“It’s kind of a weird scenario,” Bennett said. “How often do you have a team when you go into a supersectional to play somebody that it’s somebody you played at Beardstown and beat by 50?

“It’s got to a be a weird deal for them to come in knowing that we beaten them so soundly, and it’s a weird deal for us because now I have to make sure our kids are focused on taking care of Triopia and they don’t take them lightly.”

Midwest Central can relate to Lewistown, having been locked in since last season’s final game.

The Raiders saw a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead disappear in the 2018 sectional final to Eureka, which finished its season as the 2A fourth-place finisher. Almost all that bad taste from that heartbreaking defeat is gone.

A program first — a 49-42 sectional title victory over Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern at Beardstown — keeps Midwest Central alive and hungry.

“This is not our ultimate goal — our ultimate goal is to go as far as we can — but it’s just amazing vindication,” Midwest Central coach Eric Weaver said, “and it shows the growth and the courage and the hard work my girls put in.

“This year after the maturity and growth we had last year it felt like we had that lead that there was no chance of it going away. We were going to finish it off.”

Megan Teal (19 points) and Mady Harper (17 points) led the way in the sectional victory, continuing to be one of 2A’s best 1-2 punch. The all-staters have been nothing but consistent throughout the season.

A big turning point for Midwest Central was the 50-44 win against Havana on Jan. 10. The Raiders trailed by 12 at halftime and were playing without Teal, who had a suffered an ankle injury.

But Midwest Central held the Ducks scoreless in the third quarter and went on to win going away.

“Winning that game and we’ve looked fantastic ever since,” said Weaver, whose team has won 11 in a row. “When Megan came back from her injury, we’ve been hitting on all cylinders.”

And one more victory for Midwest Central will add yet another dimension to its program — first-time state finals participant.

