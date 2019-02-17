PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen answered the Macon Mayhem with controlled chaos Saturday.

The Rivermen got a game-winner from enforcer Jake Hamilton, held Macon's top five forwards to a combined five shots, and dominated on the way to a 4-1 victory before 4,421 at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen officially clinched a playoff spot while improving to 4-0 now against Macon, and rolled to a pro hockey best 15-0-2 record on home ice. Their 14th win in the last 17 games left them at 31-4-5 and in first place in the SPHL with a nine-point lead over Birmingham.

"Our forwards did a great job of causing chaos," said Hamilton, a Rivermen defenseman who notched the game-winner and added an assist. "Beau Walker did a great job getting two of their guys to go to him, and it was just my turn to go to the net. There were so many guys in front creating problems for them, it was fun."

Hamilton accelerated Peoria's momentum when he notched that game-winner with 46.5 seconds left in the second period.

He skated out from beside the net and jammed the puck through a tangle of legs and through goaltender Ian Sylves.

The Rivermen, much as they did Friday here against Birmingham, threatened to blow out the opponent with an array of open shots, odd-man breaks and a crossbar hit in the first 40 minutes.

Ben Blasko had an open look from between the hashmarks, Austin Hervey couldn't quite finish off a break near the right post and Guillaume Naud had a three-on-two drive that missed wide.

Finally, defenseman Ralfs Grinbergs broke the scoreless tie on a power play at 14:09 of the second period when he sniped a 50-footer sniped into the top right corner over Sylves' glove shoulder.

The Rivermen surged to a 3-0 lead at 4:22 of the third period when captain Alec Hagaman loaded up in the right circle and launched a power play drive past Sylves.

Macon ended goaltender Storm Phaneuf's shutout bid with 1 second left in a power play at 10:29 of the third period when John Siemer turned around at the right point and sent a yakker toward the net that sailed through the goaltender.

Phaneuf otherwise had an easy night, seeing only 15 shots.

Peoria tacked on an empty-net goal from Justin Greenberg with 74 seconds left for 4-1.

The Rivermen, who came in ranked No. 1 in the SPHL offensively and defensively, stuffed the Macon attack. Peoria held Macon's top five forwards -- Siemer, Jake Trask, Justin Levac, Derek Sutliffe and Dakota Klecha -- to a combined five shots on goal in the game.

That sent Macon to its seventh straight loss, a streak that includes four games against the Rivermen.

"That was by design, a plan we executed well," Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman said. "We were physical with those guys, stayed with them, did our best to control them."

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen center Ben Blasko notched an assist to extend his league-high point-scoring streak to 17 games. ... Macon's roster included former Rivermen Jake Trask, Dakota Klecha and Alex Taulien. ... Bureau Valley Junior High North-South band and choir handled national anthem duties in pre-game ceremonies.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.