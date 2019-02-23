CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Bradley men's and women's track teams each won a Missouri Valley Conference title on the first day of the MVC indoor championships.

Senior Michael Ward won his second-straight title in the 5,000-meter run on Saturday night, running his collegiate-best time of 14 minutes, 23.91 seconds.

The BU women’s distance medley relay team won their first conference crown. Sophomore McKenzie Altmayer, freshman Hannah Ivy, senior Kathryn Adelman and senior Niamh Markham ran the relay in 11:56.37 — the fifth-fastest time in school history.

The Bradley men are tied for first with Northern Iowa after the first day; the BU women are in seventh place.