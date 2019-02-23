BLOOMINGTON — Tremont's historic wrestling season came to an end Saturday with a 52-15 loss to No. 2 ranked Lena-Winslow in the IHSA dual-team state quarterfinals.

The Turks (26-5), making their first dual-team state tournament appearance, won three matches against the eventual 1A state champion Panthers (33-1) at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Caiden Buster recorded a pin at the 2:46 mark of the second period in the first match of the dual at 182. Le-Win won the next eight bouts before Tanner Finin secured a 7-3 decision at 138. The Turks other win came from Caleb Cockrell at 152 (pin in 2:58).

"We accomplished more than what we set out to accomplish," said Tremont coach T..J. Williams. "We had a tough team. At team sectionals, I think we peaked there. (The seniors) it was amazing fo rthem, just to make history. That's something I want those guys to always remember."