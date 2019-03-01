Much like they dominated the regular season, the Morton and Richwoods girls basketball teams also dominated the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A all-state teams.

Four players from Morton and three from Richwoods made the IBCA honor squads, released Friday during the state finals.

Seniors Camryn Taylor or Richwoods and Tenley Dowell of Morton made the 10-player first team along with Morton junior Lindsey Dullard.

The Richwoods duo of junior Jaida McCloud and senior Tianna Johnson made the 15-player third team.

Morton freshman Katie Krupa was named special mention along with junior teammate Maddy Becker.

Galesburg sophomore Riley Jenkins also was named special mention.