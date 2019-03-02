MACOMB — Notre Dame survived a late barrage of treys by Richwoods senior Cortez Mosely and held on to win the Class 3A Macomb Regional, 53-48, on Friday night.

The top-seeded Irish (23-5) led 48-39 with less than a minute left in the game, when Mosely (27 points, seven rebounds) hit three straight 3-pointers to keep the Knights within striking distance.

ND junior Connor Dillon (14 points, seven boards) went 3-for-4 from the stripe in the final 20 seconds to give the Irish their first regional title in four years.

"It's been a tough week-and-a-half," ND coach Tom Lacher said. "These guys have gotten each other through it, and they've gotten me through it, and now they've got something to show for it.

"Maybe that's a little escape from reality, which is what we need right now."

The Irish coach was holding back the tears after the win, remembering the recent death of Notre Dame principal Randy Simmons.

"This group is a family, and a really tight group," Lacher said. "It probably brought us together even more.

"But we're not playing for Randy any more than we were playing for him before. And we played for him before, because everybody loved him."

The Irish had to overcome a couple of fast starts by the Knights at the beginning of each half.

Richwoods (16-12) started the game with a seven-point run, and overcame a 26-20 halftime deficit by scoring the first nine points in the third quarter.

"We would gain momentum, and the game is in a good flow, and then all of a sudden then the game slowed down," Knights coach William Smith said. "The second half, same thing. We came out playing great defense, moving the ball and getting good execution."

Foul trouble, however, took Richwoods out of its defensive game plan.

"The best part of our game got taken out of us early," Smith said. "Our zone was effective tonight, but we're a better man-to-man team, where we can get up and get some pressure.

"When we had a couple of steals that were called back as fouls, that hurt us as far as extending leads and making longer runs. We weren't able to make those defensive stops when we thought we had them."

The Irish got an early lift from sophomore Noah Reynolds, who scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter to get the ND offense going.

Richwoods took a 29-26 lead with 4:53 left in the third on a layup by Mosely, who was held in check for most of the game, despite a couple of early slam dunks.

But it wasn't until the fourth quarter that Mosely took over the game for the Knights. He accounted for all 13 Richwoods points in the period, scoring 11 and dishing out an assist to Josh McElrath for the other two.

After the Irish went up 48-39 on a layup by Joe Gustafson (15 points), Mosely hit a trey from the top of the key, and then banked one from the left wing.

His final trey came from the right wing, when he was falling down, making the score 50-48 with 18.4 seconds left.

"Those shots were unbelievable, and that's why he's a great player," Lacher said. "We were draped on him."

But the Knights ran out of time outs after the final trey by Mosely, and Dillon was able to put the game away with his free throws.

