A recent recruiting visit to Northern Illinois helped convince Peoria High football standout Kaevion Mack he wanted to continue his career with the Huskies.

A junior who stars on both sides of the ball, Mack pledged to NIU via a post to his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Mack, a wide receiver and defensive back, was among a group of junior prospects who visited NIU the third weekend of February. Under new head coach Thomas Hammock, the Huskies were the first to offer Mack a scholarship.

Mack was the 2018 Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and made the Journal Star all-area team on offense. He was a first-team all-Big 12 selection on both sides of the ball. He is expected to play wideout in college.

"I want to thank Coach Hammock and the NIU Football staff for offering me this great opportunity," Mack posted on Twitter. "After speaking with my parents and coaches, I would like to announce how excited I am to commit to NIU."

Mack will join former Peoria High teammate Marques Cox at the DeKalb school. A two-time all-area selection, Cox is an offensive lineman who redshirted as a freshman in 2018.

NIU won the 2018 Mid-American Conference championship and played in a bowl game for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.

Hammock, a former All-MAC running back and academic All-American at NIU, was named coach of his alma mater on Jan. 18. He succeeded Rod Carey, who left to become head coach at Temple.

The Huskies open their 2019 season by hosting Illinois State on Aug. 31.