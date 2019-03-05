Three Journal Star area wrestlers are WHOI/Chuck Murdoch Award winners at their respective weight classes for the 2018-2019 season.

Peoria Manual senior Cody Baker received recognition at 285-pounds, after finishing 37-4 and earning a fifth-place medal at the IHSA individual state tournament. Also named were Eureka senior Asher Wiegand and 126 and Deer Creek-Mackinaw senior Wes Girardi (33-8) at 152. Wiegand (34-5) placed fourth at state, while Girardi finished with a sixth-place medal.

The Coach of the Year was Josh Collins of Heyworth, who led the Hornets to a fourth-place trophy in the dual-team state tournament.