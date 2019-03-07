All games at Carver Arena, Peoria. Semifinals on Friday, finals on Saturday.

CLASS 1A

Cissna Park vs. Moweaqua Central A&M

11 a.m. Friday

Cissna Park (31-4)

Enrollment: 97

Nickname: Timberwolves

Conference: Sangamon Valley

Coach: Kevin Long

Starters: Connor Lober, 5-10 sr.; Bailey Sluis, 5-9 sr.; Brian Fehr, 6-2 sr.; Julian Stadeli, 6-7 sr.; Christian Stadeli, 6-7 sr.

Against the area: None.

Trophies: None.

A&M (32-3)

Enrollment: 218

Nickname: Raiders

Conference: Central Illinois

Coach: Rob Smith

Starters: Griffin Andricks, 6-6 jr.; Jacob Paradee, 5-10 jr.; Connor Heaton, 6-5 jr.; Austin Sloan, 6-5 sr.; Connor Hutchins, 6-4 jr.

Against the area: None.

Trophies: None.

Chicago Providence St. Mel vs. Concord Triopia Co-op



1 p.m. Friday

St. Mel (28-6)

Enrollment: 155

Nickname: Knights

Conference: Chicago Catholic

Coach: Tim Ervin

Starters: Tim Ervin II, 6-5 sr.; Jason Mason, 6-5, sr.; Deion Jackson, 6-3 sr.; Tyriel Nelson, 6-1 sr.; Taeyon Neal, 6-9 sr.

Against the area: def. Olympia 80-25; def. Fieldcrest 63-41.

Trophies: 2014 (2A third); 1985 (A first); 1984 (A third).

Triopia (33-3)



Enrollment: 224

Nickname: Trojans

Conference: Western Illinois Valley

Coach: Mike Lewis

Starters: Daniel Embley, 5-8 sr.; Shawn Bell, 6-0 sr.; Zach Thompson, 5-9 sr.; Garrett Snow 6-3 sr.; Tanner Allen, 6-4 sr.

Against the area: def. Rushville-Industry 58-41 and 69-58; def. Peoria Christian 60-44; def. Elmwood 64-62.

Trophies: None.

Journal Star picks: Title — St. Mel def. Cissna Park. Third — Triopia def. A&M

CLASS 2A

Chicago Corliss vs. Chicago Orr



5:30 p.m. Friday

Corliss (20-8)

Enrollment: 308

Nickname: Trojans

Conference: Chicago Public

Coach: Harvey Jones

Starters: Dhashon Dyson, 6-1 sr.; Leondre Townsen, 6-6 sr.; Mark Lewis Jr., 5-10 sr.; Joseph Doyle 6-10 sr.; Jadon Williams, 6-2 jr.

Against the area: def. El Paso-Gridley 59-53; def. Fieldcrest 63-55; def. Bureau Valley 60-45.

Trophies: None.

Orr (23-11)

Enrollment: 275

Nickname: Spartans

Conference: Chicago Public

Coach: Louis Adams

Starters: Greg Outlaw, 6-4 sr.; Michael Taylor, 6-1 sr.; Sherif Kenney, 6-5 sr.; Terry Williams III, 6-1 sr.; Tujautae Williams, 6-6 sr.

Against the area: None.

Trophies: 2018 (2A first); 2017 (2A first); 2014 (3A third); 2013 (3A fourth).

Nashville vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley



7:15 p.m. Friday

Nashville (34-2)

Enrollment: 399

Nickname: Hornets

Conference: Southern Illinois River-to-River

Coach: Wayne Harre

Starters: Tristen Hercules, 5-10 jr.; Kelton Harre, 5-11, sr.; Bryson Bultman, 6-5 sr.; Carson Parker, 6-5 jr.; Tanner Bergmann, 6-6 sr.

Against the area: None.

Trophies: 2014 (2A second); 1978 (A first); 1949 (fourth).

GC-M-S (32-2)



Enrollment: 312

Nickname: Falcons

Conference: Heart of Illinois

Coach: Ryan Tompkins

Starters: Caleb Bleich, 5-11 sr.; Ryland Holt, 6-5 sr.; Ben Freehill, 6-1 sr.; Connor Birky, 6-2 sr.; Bryce Barnes, 6-2 sr.

Against the area: def. Tremont 72-55; def. El Paso-Gridley 58-50 and 40-36; def. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41-37; def. Fieldcrest 57-45 and 49-48; def. Eureka 57-52;

Trophies: None.

Journal Star picks: Title — Orr def. GC-M-S. Third — Nashville def. Corliss