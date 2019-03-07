All games at Carver Arena, Peoria. Semifinals on Friday, finals on Saturday.
CLASS 1A
Cissna Park vs. Moweaqua Central A&M
11 a.m. Friday
Cissna Park (31-4)
Enrollment: 97
Nickname: Timberwolves
Conference: Sangamon Valley
Coach: Kevin Long
Starters: Connor Lober, 5-10 sr.; Bailey Sluis, 5-9 sr.; Brian Fehr, 6-2 sr.; Julian Stadeli, 6-7 sr.; Christian Stadeli, 6-7 sr.
Against the area: None.
Trophies: None.
A&M (32-3)
Enrollment: 218
Nickname: Raiders
Conference: Central Illinois
Coach: Rob Smith
Starters: Griffin Andricks, 6-6 jr.; Jacob Paradee, 5-10 jr.; Connor Heaton, 6-5 jr.; Austin Sloan, 6-5 sr.; Connor Hutchins, 6-4 jr.
Against the area: None.
Trophies: None.
Chicago Providence St. Mel vs. Concord Triopia Co-op
1 p.m. Friday
St. Mel (28-6)
Enrollment: 155
Nickname: Knights
Conference: Chicago Catholic
Coach: Tim Ervin
Starters: Tim Ervin II, 6-5 sr.; Jason Mason, 6-5, sr.; Deion Jackson, 6-3 sr.; Tyriel Nelson, 6-1 sr.; Taeyon Neal, 6-9 sr.
Against the area: def. Olympia 80-25; def. Fieldcrest 63-41.
Trophies: 2014 (2A third); 1985 (A first); 1984 (A third).
Triopia (33-3)
Enrollment: 224
Nickname: Trojans
Conference: Western Illinois Valley
Coach: Mike Lewis
Starters: Daniel Embley, 5-8 sr.; Shawn Bell, 6-0 sr.; Zach Thompson, 5-9 sr.; Garrett Snow 6-3 sr.; Tanner Allen, 6-4 sr.
Against the area: def. Rushville-Industry 58-41 and 69-58; def. Peoria Christian 60-44; def. Elmwood 64-62.
Trophies: None.
Journal Star picks: Title — St. Mel def. Cissna Park. Third — Triopia def. A&M
CLASS 2A
Chicago Corliss vs. Chicago Orr
5:30 p.m. Friday
Corliss (20-8)
Enrollment: 308
Nickname: Trojans
Conference: Chicago Public
Coach: Harvey Jones
Starters: Dhashon Dyson, 6-1 sr.; Leondre Townsen, 6-6 sr.; Mark Lewis Jr., 5-10 sr.; Joseph Doyle 6-10 sr.; Jadon Williams, 6-2 jr.
Against the area: def. El Paso-Gridley 59-53; def. Fieldcrest 63-55; def. Bureau Valley 60-45.
Trophies: None.
Orr (23-11)
Enrollment: 275
Nickname: Spartans
Conference: Chicago Public
Coach: Louis Adams
Starters: Greg Outlaw, 6-4 sr.; Michael Taylor, 6-1 sr.; Sherif Kenney, 6-5 sr.; Terry Williams III, 6-1 sr.; Tujautae Williams, 6-6 sr.
Against the area: None.
Trophies: 2018 (2A first); 2017 (2A first); 2014 (3A third); 2013 (3A fourth).
Nashville vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
7:15 p.m. Friday
Nashville (34-2)
Enrollment: 399
Nickname: Hornets
Conference: Southern Illinois River-to-River
Coach: Wayne Harre
Starters: Tristen Hercules, 5-10 jr.; Kelton Harre, 5-11, sr.; Bryson Bultman, 6-5 sr.; Carson Parker, 6-5 jr.; Tanner Bergmann, 6-6 sr.
Against the area: None.
Trophies: 2014 (2A second); 1978 (A first); 1949 (fourth).
GC-M-S (32-2)
Enrollment: 312
Nickname: Falcons
Conference: Heart of Illinois
Coach: Ryan Tompkins
Starters: Caleb Bleich, 5-11 sr.; Ryland Holt, 6-5 sr.; Ben Freehill, 6-1 sr.; Connor Birky, 6-2 sr.; Bryce Barnes, 6-2 sr.
Against the area: def. Tremont 72-55; def. El Paso-Gridley 58-50 and 40-36; def. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41-37; def. Fieldcrest 57-45 and 49-48; def. Eureka 57-52;
Trophies: None.
Journal Star picks: Title — Orr def. GC-M-S. Third — Nashville def. Corliss