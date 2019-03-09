ST. LOUIS — Moments after Southern Illinois' men's basketball team lost its chance to win its first Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 13 years Friday night, it lost its coach, too.

Barry Hinson, the dean of the Valley and fifth in conference history in league victories, stepped away from the Salukis in a tearful goodbye at the end of his postgame news conference. Third-seeded SIU lost to sixth-seeded Northern Iowa 61-58 in the final quarterfinal of the day at the Enterprise Center. Hinson did not say if he resigned or was fired during his goodbye, saying only "It is time for me to step away."

Hinson said at the end of last season, when SIU missed the postseason for the 10th straight year after getting beat in overtime by Illinois State, he made a "pact" with former SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno that if he did not make the NIT or the NCAA Tournament this season he would step away.

Montemagno died last October while battling cancer at the age of 62. The athletic director at the time last season ended, Tommy Bell, has since been replaced by Jerry Kill. Hinson did not take questions after his speech at the table. He stepped down and fell into Kill's arms just down the stairs. The two embraced for a few minutes, then left through a side door without taking questions.

Hinson went 116-111 in seven seasons at SIU and 321-251 overall as a head coach at Oral Roberts, Missouri State and in Carbondale. He has never reached the NCAA Tournament as a Division I head coach, although he is also part of two of the biggest snubs by the NCAA selection committee in history. Hinson's 2005-06 club that went 22-9 and finished tied for second in the MVC, was left out of the NCAA Tournament despite an RPI of 21, the highest of any team in the history of the tournament to not get in as an at-large or automatic bid. His 22-11 squad the following season achieved an RPI of 36 and was left out.

"If you quote me on one thing, I'd like for you to quote me on this," Hinson said, his voice shaking. "I am so sorry. I am so sorry that we couldn't get back to the tournament. It's haunted me my entire life. And I'm a man of faith, and my dad taught me a long time ago I know not what my future holds, but I know who holds my future."