PEORIA — The Chicago Orr boys basketball team etched its name in the record books after defeating Nashville 50-36 to win the Class 2A state championship at Carver Arena on Saturday night.

Orr has now won three consecutive state championships and becomes only the fourth program in Illinois High School Association history to win at least three successive state titles. The Chicago Public League school is also the first small school to accomplish the feat.

"This one was sweet, they really earned this one," Orr coach Louis Adams said. "These guys played hard, and every night they came in and worked hard — sometimes on Saturdays and Sundays. It was hard, but they stayed focused. These guys have been big for us all year, and we appreciate them."

The No. 2 ranked Spartans (25-11) led 20-14 at halftime, but used a 14-4 push in the third quarter to extend the lead to 34-14 after a transition dunk from Greg Outlaw at 3:03. Sherif Kenny beat the third quarter buzzer with a jumper as Orr went into the fourth quarter ahead 38-22. In the fourth quarter, all-state guard Tujautae Williams had two consecutive dunks as Orr pushed its lead to 47-30 with 2:10 left.

"The seniors carried us tonight because that's what seniors are suppose to do and that's what they did," Adams added. "Sherif Kenney was big for us down the stretch and Outlaw had an amazing dunk that got us going."

Orr senior Michael Taylor is the only player on the roster who has been a part of all three state championship wins. The 6-foot-1 guard closed out his career with three points, two rebounds and two assists.

"My team helped me, and we stayed together through everything," Taylor said. "It feels great."

Orr joins East St. Louis Lincoln (Class AA titles in 1987, 88 and 89), Manual (AA titles in 1994, 95, 96 and 97) and Chicago Simeon (Class 4A in 2010, 11, 12 and 13) as the only schools with three or more consecutive state championships. The Spartans also join Saturday's Class 1A champion Providence St. Mel as the second from Chicago. Next weekend, the city has a chance to sweep all four of the state's four boys titles.

Orr went through a gauntlet of a schedule during the regular season, which prepared them heavily for the postseason run. Orr recorded wins over Chicago power schools — Farragut, North Lawndale and Leo, and despite losses battled with Curie (twice) and Whitney Young.

"We worked too hard for this and look what happened at the end." said Orr senior guard Terry Williams III, who finished with eight points.

Said Tujautae Williams: "In the beginning of the season everyone put us down, and this year we faced a lot of adversity and I felt like we had a great year."

Kenney scored 19 to lead Orr, while Tujautae Williams added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Outlaw also scored 10 points.

Carson Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead top-ranked Nashville (35-3), while 6-foot-5 all-state forward Bryce Bultman added 12 points and six rebounds.

"We lost to a pretty good team, but I won't take another team then this team I got right here. We asked them to battle, and they battled on every possession," Nashville coach Wayne Harre said. "They couldn't have played any harder for me and I'm so proud of this team right here. (Orr) is well-coached, so athletic and they came out and hit some bombs on us to put us down 10-2 — that's like climbing Mount Everest.

"But I can't be prouder of the team we got here in Nashville."

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.