CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood told reporters he was “blindsided” by his team’s performance against Indiana on Thursday.

The Hoosiers outplayed the Illini in almost every aspect, winning 92-74. Freshman Ayo Dosunmu called the team’s defensive performance “atrocious” with the rest of his teammates and coaches wondering what led to that type of effort.

The coach said he could not tell whether the practice before that game was his team’s first or “106th” of the year. The Illini practiced well leading up to the matchup.

But Underwood knows the lack of energy his team showed against the Hoosiers has to change now.

“(Indiana) was the bully on the playground,” Underwood said. “That’s something I don’t take very lightly. I hope we have the appropriate fight and mentality going into the next one.”

Illinois is looking for answers to its atypical effort level against Indiana. Underwood and his players pride themselves on energy and winning 50-50 balls, so their flat level of play was something fans have not often seen this season.

The Illini cannot afford to give up a combined 23 layups and dunks in Sunday's game at Penn State like they did against Indiana.

“I had no answer for our energy,” sophomore Trent Frazier said. “That wasn’t who we are. We have to get back to it. We’ll be ready; it’s our last game of the season. Winning this game will put us in a good spot, and we all know that.”

Illinois will have to get back to Underwood’s high pressure defense that caused problems for No. 9 Michigan State and No. 24 Maryland. Indiana averaged 13 turnovers per game entering Thursday’s matchup, but Illinois could only force seven.

“We know we didn’t play well (against Indiana),” Dosunmu said. “We know what we can do. We sat down and looked over what we did wrong. The next loss after Sunday, we’ll be done for the next six to seven months, so we have to ask ourselves, ‘how long do you want your season to go?’”

The Illini will play one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten on Sunday. The Nittany Lions have won four of their last five games with Lamar Stevens leading the way.

Stevens has scored 20 or more points in nine of his last 12 games. He finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Penn State’s 83-76 win over Illinois on Feb. 23.

Stevens was not the only Nittany Lion to cause problems for the Illini in that game. Mike Watkins had 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili and the rest of the Illini frontcourt had few answers for Penn State’s bigs.

“I think they’re one of the top-three talented teams in the league, and I think they have the best player in the league,” Underwood said. “Stevens is an incredibly difficult matchup, and he’s playing extremely well. We’re going to have to be much more physical than we were in our last game (against Penn State).”

Bezhanishvili hauled in eight rebounds against Indiana but the rest of the Illinois forwards and centers finished with just one board.

The Illini have to defeat the Nittany Lions if they want to avoid playing on the Big Ten tournament’s first day. A win would likely give Illinois the 10th seed in the tournament with a Thursday matchup against Ohio State or Minnesota, depending on how other conference games play out.

“We really want to get that bye and not play play that first day,” freshman Alan Griffin said. “We have to come out strong against these guys and come away with a win.”

Mike Gasick covers University of Illinois athletics for GateHouse Media Illinois. Contact him at gasick2@illinois.edu or follow him on Twitter @mike_mgasick.