Three seniors who helped Metamora's boys basketball team claim the Mid-Illini championship were first-team selections on the all-conference team.

Collin Dietz, Payton Havens and Joe Nelan gave the Redbirds (23-9, 12-2) three of the eight picks on the first team.

Metamora's outright Mid-Illini title was just its second in the 37-year history of the conference, joining the 1986-87 team. The Redbirds were co-champions in the 2000-01 and 2015-16 seasons.

Dietz was a repeat first-team choice as were Jarrett Crider and Barik Olden of runner-up Morton and Mike Dunne of Limestone.

The all-senior first team also included Jahlin Parker of East Peoria and Patrick Torrey of Class 4A sectional semifinalist Pekin.

2018-19 MID-ILLINI ALL-CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

First team

Jahlin Parker (sr., East Peoria)

Mike Dunne (sr., Limestone)

Collin Dietz (sr., Metamora)

Payton Havens (sr., Metamora)

Joe Nelan (sr., Metamora)

Jarrett Crider (sr., Morton)

Barik Olden (sr., Morton)

Patrick Torrey (sr., Pekin)

Second team

Garrett Brant (sr., Canton)

Kyle Hawthorne (sr., Dunlap)

Elijah Bennett (sr., East Peoria)

Nathan Thornton (jr., Limestone)

Gabe Mason (jr., Metamora)

Max Jones (jr., Pekin)

Adam Cash (so., Pekin)

Gus Lucas (fr., Washington)