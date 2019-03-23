PITTSBURGH — Washington product Jacob Warner capped his freshman season at Iowa with a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships on Saturday.

Warner, a three-time state champion and four-time finalist for the Panthers, defeated Ben Honis of Cornell 8-4 in the seventh-place match at 197 pounds. He was one of six Hawkeyes to earn all-American honors at the three-day tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

Iowa teammate Spencer Lee, the defending NCAA champion at 125, wrestles for a repeat title tonight against Jack Mueller of Virginia.

Illinois senior Emery Parker finished fifth at 184 pounds. Parker lost 5-2 to top-seeded Myles Martin of Ohio State in the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning, the beat Chip Ness of North Carolina 11-5 to finish fifth.