Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

JACOB BROWN

ELMWOOD SENIOR

Class rank: First

Grade-point average: 5.0

Sports: Cross country — Runner for Elmwood/Brimfield teams that won Class 1A state title in 2017 and placed second in 2018. Basketball (point guard) — WCI Sports All-Area team, all-conference. Track and field.

Academic honors: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society, Elmwood Excellence, high honors

Favorite hobby: Seeing plays and musicals

Goals: Attend a four-year university, graduate with minimal debt and eventually obtain a job I enjoy

Favorite sports team (other than own): St. Louis Cardinals, Golden State Warriors

Favorite musical group: Taylor Swift

Favorite movie: “The Lion King”

Favorite class: History Why? I'm fascinated by how the events of our past shape our present and future

