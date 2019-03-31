Slugger Nolan Gorman headlines a Peoria Chiefs roster that also includes fellow No. 1 pick Delvin Perez as the start of the 2019 Midwest League season looms.

The Chiefs will meet the media on Monday, practice at Dozer Park in the evening, and prep for their season opener at Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

After a second game on Friday at Cedar Rapids, Peoria returns to Dozer Park for its home opener against Beloit on Saturday, kicking off a six-game homestand.

Gorman was the Cardinals' No. 1 pick (19th overall) in the 2018 MLB Draft, and is rated the No. 4 prospect in the St. Louis organization by Baseball America.

Perez, a shortstop, was St. Louis' No. 1 (23rd overall) in 2016.

