Montana Ledbetter, Brimfield/Elmwood, softball: The senior right-hander tossed a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and just one walk in a six-inning 10-0 Prairieland Conference victory against South Fulton. Ledbetter also went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI at the plate for the 12-2 Indians.

Kiara Pauli, Dunlap, girls track and field: The senior sprinter won the 100 meter, 200-meter dash and anchored the winning 4x200 to lead the Eagles to the title of the Silver Streak Invitational in Galesburg. Pauli edged Richwoods junior Seven Hicks in both sprints (12.44 to 12.62 in the 100, :25.68 to :25.69 in the 200). Dunlap scored 93 points, 28 more than second-place Morton.

Peyton Dearing, Morton, girls soccer: The Potters junior scored two goals and assisted on two others in a 5-1 victory against visiting Bloomington Central Catholic. Morton is now 3-0-2.

Frank Klech, Brimfield/Elmwood, baseball: The right-hander struck out nine and walked four in throwing a no-hitter to lead the Indians to a 4-0 victory against host Peoria Christian at Woodruff Field.